Australian zoo makes painful decision for heartbroken lioness who lost her partner

Adelaide, Australia - An Australian zoo had sad news for all its visitors: its African lion couple Mujambi and Amani had to be put down in quick succession.

Lions Mujambi and Amani lived together for 16 years, but now they have been put to sleep in quick succession. © Screenshot/Facebook/Adelaide Zoo

According to a Facebook post by Adelaide Zoo, the 19-year-old Mujambi suffered a medical incident last weekend.

Despite receiving the best care possible, he had to be humanely euthanized.

Just a few days later, the zoo decided to put down his closely bonded partner Amani as well.

Mujambi and Amani had lived together for 16 years.

With such a closely bonded pair, the zoo felt that Mujambi's death would significantly deteriorate Amani's own quality of life.

All options for the lioness' continued life had been internally debated for a long time, but for her own well-being they did not want her to have to live without her partner.