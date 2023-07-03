Largest crocodile in captivity still growing after turning 120 years old!

Green Island, Australia - Cassius, the largest crocodile living in captivity, recently turned 120 years old and he's still growing, leaving scientists stunned at his longevity!

This ginormous crocodile, named Cassius, is 120 years old and still growing! © Marineland Melanesia

This ginormous reptile lives at the Australian wildlife zoo, Marineland Melanesia, on Green Island off the northeastern coast of Australia.



A saltwater crocodile, Cassius stretches out to a whopping length of 17 feet and 11.75, making him the largest captive crocodile in the world – and he owns a Guinness world record to prove it!

And the most surprising thing about Cassius is that he's still growing.

Graeme Webb helped capture the croc in 1984 and he determined Cassius has grown 13 inches in the last 20 years.

"He was a big old gnarly crocodile then. Crocs of that size are not normal," he told MIX 102.3 in Australia.

This unique case study is helping researchers gain some "serious knowledge on longevity," per Webb.