Asheboro, North Carolina - A North Carolina Zoo took to Twitter with fantastic baby news for a critically endangered species! The zoo has welcomed two litters of red wolf pups.

North Carolina Zoo takes to Twitter to share exciting and adorable baby wolf news! © Collage: screenshot/Twitter/North Carolina Zoo

North Carolina Zoo took to Twitter Tuesday to share that they've welcomed "two litters of critically endangered red wolf pups [were] born at the North Carolina Zoo." The babes were recently born behind the scenes.



The zoo shared a clip of the litter of six getting their 24-hour check-ups. It shows the pile of wolf puppies getting assessed to make sure they're healthy and hydrated. Per subsequent Twitter posts, the pups were being checked for heart murmurs and cleft palates. The litter in the clip belongs to proud wolf parents, Denali and May, who sadly didn't make the vid.

The animals are just days old, their eyes are still closed, and they aren't a huge fan of doctor visits. Their squirming and whining are adorable, and their existence is worth celebrating.