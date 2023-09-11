Otter cuteness! Zoos serve heart-melting hand-holding as TikTok freaks out

Toyko, Japan / Dubai – A TikTok video shows off a special sweet surprise for visitors at the Keikyu Aburatsubo Marine Park in Tokyo and the Dubai Aquarium.

Otters will stick their hands through holes in their enclosure partition, eagerly reaching out for new human friends. © Screenshot/Reddit/@SuperSeagull01

What do both zoos have in common?

They allow visitors to get in on the unique and heart-melting otter behavior of hand-holding.

The TikTok clips shows the two facilities' otter enclosures, both of which have clear ventilation holes in their window partition.

When a visitor approaches the holes, otters run up to the glass with excitement and reach through to grab visitors' hands.



That’s right: places where you can meet tiny otters and then hold their hands is a thing that actually exists.