Polar bear's daring plunge makes millions cheer!
Toledo, Ohio - A young polar bear's daring dive at the Toledo Zoo was celebrated with children's cheers and won the animal a place in millions of TikToker's hearts.
This polar bear lives for the applause!
The Toledo Zoo in Ohio is home to two 13-month-old polar bears. One young bear recently made a group of young zoo visitors' day as a now-viral TikTok show.
The young bear climbed onto a ledge in its enclosure as a crowd of children watching chant, "Jump."
The clip showed the animal pausing before jumping as if he was trying to figure out why the children were yelling. Then, after a few head tilts, he takes the plunge.
The bear's elegant dive makes the kids go wild and cheer excitedly.
The daring plunge is also melting hearts on TikTok, with the clip boasting more than 12 million views and counting!
These two polar bear cubs are viral stars!
Toledo Zoo's two young polar bears were born on November 11, 2022, and their names are Kallik and Kallu.
The two bears have been a hit with zoo visitors since they were born to their mom, Crystal, who's already given birth to seven cubs.
The cubs won't stay at the Toledo Zoo forever; in fact, they will move to another zoo when they turn two.
The zoo didn't say which bear starred in the sweet clip, but both are becoming internet-famous thanks to their adorable jumps!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/thetoledozoo