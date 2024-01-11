Polar bear's daring plunge makes millions cheer!

Toledo, Ohio - A young polar bear's daring dive at the Toledo Zoo was celebrated with children's cheers and won the animal a place in millions of TikToker's hearts.

The young bear thought for a moment before taking the plunge into the cool water. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/thetoledozoo

This polar bear lives for the applause!

The Toledo Zoo in Ohio is home to two 13-month-old polar bears. One young bear recently made a group of young zoo visitors' day as a now-viral TikTok show.

The young bear climbed onto a ledge in its enclosure as a crowd of children watching chant, "Jump."

The clip showed the animal pausing before jumping as if he was trying to figure out why the children were yelling. Then, after a few head tilts, he takes the plunge.

The bear's elegant dive makes the kids go wild and cheer excitedly.

The daring plunge is also melting hearts on TikTok, with the clip boasting more than 12 million views and counting!