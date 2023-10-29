Rare baby penguin hatches as fans vote on name: "Exciting and adorable!"

San Diego, California - SeaWorld in San Diego has announced a very special new generation of animal cuteness joining the ranks.

The still unnamed penguin chick is doing well after her birth. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/seaworldsandiego

In a heartwarming video, SeaWorld showed Instagram just how their new emperor penguin chick hatched from its shell.

"We have an announcement that's both exciting AND adorable!" SeaWorld began.

The last birth of the threatened species at the locale was 13 years ago.

"As the only zoo in the Western Hemisphere where emperor penguins can be found, we are excited to share and celebrate this rare and precious emperor penguin chick!​"

According to the announcement, the little one was born on September 12 and since then has been thriving and healthy, living on a diet of fish and "fish milkshakes."

She has already stolen the hearts of employees, and surely will for future SeaWorld visitors.

Before then, fans can cast their vote to help name her until Tuesday, October 31.

The names in the running? "Pearl," "Pandora," and "Astrid."