Washington zoo's hungry new pandas keep bamboo farmers extra busy

Front Royal, Virginia - On a snow-blanketed field in Virginia, a handful of workers were silent but for the groan of a chainsaw chopping through bamboo – a delicacy for their furry clients down the road in the capital of Washington.

Jen Adams (l.) and Nate Pauli, animal keepers in the Department of Nutritional Science, load harvested bamboo to feed the giant pandas at the National Zoo in Washington DC into a truck in Front Royal, Virginia. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

The team, bundled up for the cold, then stuffed up to 700 bamboo stalks into a pickup truck to be driven 70 miles to the Smithsonian's National Zoo to feed, among others, its newly arrived pandas.

Bao Li, a male, and female Qing Bao, landed in the US from China in October as part of a decade-long breeding and research agreement.

Public visitors are this week finally allowed to see the pair at the free-entry zoo and more likely than not, the pandas will be snacking on bamboo harvested at this hilly farm.

But satisfying these bears – who can spend up to 16 hours a day feeding on up to 100 pounds of bamboo – is no easy feat.

Their appetites are so ravenous because pandas' digestive systems are designed to process meat, yet they have evolved to be almost entirely dependent on bamboo, which is of little nutritional value.

"Bamboo harvest is probably one of the most rigorous things that we do," said Mike Maslanka, head of nutrition for the zoo, his hands plunged into pockets to guard against the 10 degree Fahrenheit temperatures at the site in the Shenandoah Valley.

Trudging through ankle-deep snow, three young men chopped down scores of bamboo stems – some reaching 20 feet high – and began piling them up.

After harvesting, the bamboo must pass quality control, where leafless stems are cast aside and only the greenest ones make it to the zoo's bamboo fanatics, which also include Asian elephants and gorillas.