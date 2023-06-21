National Selfie Day: Squirrel monkey snaps sassy selfies at the Oakland Zoo

Oakland, California - This little monkey got a hold of his keeper's phone and took some super sweet snaps to the delight of Twitter users. Who knew monkeys could take such sassy selfies?

Pele the squirrel monkey needs to work on getting his whole face in the shot with his selfies! © Squirrel monkey snaps some sassy selfies at the Oakland Zoo

Is this a case of monkey see, monkey do?

Perhaps this primate saw his keeper snapping a few selfies and decide to follow suit. Or maybe the clever animal was playing when a happy accident occurred.

Whatever the case, the Oakland Zoo posted some selfies taken by one of their squirrel monkeys named Pele. Per the zoo's post, Pele took the pics himself with his keeper Melissa's phone!

Over 14,500 Twitter users have seen the pics and can't help but chuckle.

Though the zoo didn't elaborate on Pele's photographic inspiration or abilities, these small two-pound monkeys are considered some of the smartest animals around.