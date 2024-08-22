Woman climbs over zoo fence to pet tiger in reckless and dangerous stunt

Bridgeton, New Jersey - Police are looking for a woman who climbed over a zoo fence and tried to cuddle up with a Bengal tiger !

The reckless action of a woman who stuck her hand into a tiger enclosure in New Jersey turned out to be a minor incident – but it could have been deadly. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Bridgeton Police Department

A now-deleted video, which the Bridgeton police posted on Facebook on Tuesday, has been covered by media outlets such as NBC and CNN.

The shocking incident allegedly took place at the Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton, but it is unclear what day the footage was taken.

"A female at the Cohanzick Zoo went over the wooden fence at the tiger enclosure and began enticing the tiger almost getting bit by putting her hand through the wire enclosure," police reportedly said in the Facebook post.

"We are asking if anyone recognizes the female in the video/photo," they added.

The video footage shows the Bengal tiger snapping at the woman's taunts, but the insanely lucky visitor apparently managed to pull her hand away just in time to avoid injuries.

Has Tiger King taught us nothing, people?!

Remember, one member of Netflix star Joe Exotic's posse lost an arm years ago in a near-fatal incident with a tiger.