Zoo goes to extreme lengths to teach its orangutan how to breastfeed!

Dublin, Ireland- A zoo in Ireland went to extreme lengths to teach its pregnant orangutan how to nurse. They had tons of human volunteers show it how it's done!

While Dublin Zoo's 19-year-old orangutan Mujur was pregnant, the zoo got creative in teaching the animal maternal skills, specifically breastfeeding. They decided to see if following the "monkey see, monkey do principle" would help!

So, the zoo asked breastfeeding humans to come and show the expecting orangutan how to hold and feed her baby, per their press release.

Shockingly, 30 women responded and took turns showing Murjur how to nurse.

The Dublin Zoo team took this unorthodox approach because Mujur's maternal skill set was lacking. She'd previously given birth to two other babies, but unfortunately, neither survived infancy.

The zoo wanted to play it safe this time and left "no stone unturned," so Mujur got breastfeeding lessons from the human women and watched videos of other apes nursing their young.

"Mujur was extremely interested in watching the women feed their babies through the glass, even mirroring some of their actions," the Dublin Zoo explained.