Zoo welcomes rare animal bundle of joys to combat extinction!

Newquay, UK - Great joy has come to the Newquay Zoo , as very rare baby animals were recently born at the England locale.

The baby lion monkey clings tightly to its mother at the Newquay Zoo. © Newquay Zoo

Woo-hoo for this zoo!

Newquay Zoo's new babies are among the rarest animal species in the world and have also been threatened by extinction - which makes the bundles of joy all the more significant.

As the BBC reported, Missy the golden lion tamarin at Newquay Zoo in the UK has just given birth to a pair of babies. The lion monkeys were once classified as a critically endangered species, and their habitat is restricted to south-eastern Brazil.

The zoo staff were also delighted with the birth of a cute Philippine spotted fawn, a breed of deer that is critically endangered.

The zoo workers are also welcoming a new pademelon joey. Pademelons are a genus of marsupials from the kangaroo family that inhabit eastern Australia, the island of New Guinea, and offshore islands such as Tasmania.

The small, shy marsupial was born at the end of last year, but has only now poked his head out of its mother Nora's pouch.