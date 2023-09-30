Zookeeper killed in tragic lion attack

Tohoku, Japan - An experienced animal keeper has sadly died after being attacked by a lion at a Japanese zoo .

Tohoku Safari Park remains closed for the time being after a zookeeper was tragically killed by a lion. © Screenshot/Tripadvisor/Management

For more than 25 years, Kenichi Kato had worked at Tohoku Safari Park, but Thursday tragically marked his last shift.

According to the popular animal park, a door must have somehow opened up during lion feeding, which the beast then used to launch his attack on the zookeeper.

Per The Japan Times, images from a surveillance camera reveal how the lion lunged at Kato and killed him with a fatal bite to the neck.

Park management offered their condolences to the family and friends of the 53-year-old and also apologized to visitors for the inconvenience caused by the tragedy.