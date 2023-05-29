Walrus wows the internet with wild range of noises

Tacoma, Washington - Did you know walruses can roar, hum, click, and even whistle? Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium shared a video of their amazing animal making some astonishing noises.

This walrus at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium has an astonishing vocal range! © Collage: Screenshots/Twitter/Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium/Keeper Kristyn

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium's tweet from late Sunday night features one of their two walruses making some pretty wild noises for some fishy rewards.

These animals don't just roar. They can also hum, growl, and even echo.

In the clip, the walrus responds to his keeper's commands and makes various noises. Each time he gets it right, he is rewarded with fish.

Two of the most interesting and impressive noises include a creepy clicking noise and a "sputter," which sounds like a kid making a fart sound with their arm.

That's not all: the zookeeper asks the blubbery sea mammal to try one of its new sounds, a whistle.

At first, the animal appears confused and responds with clicks. The keeper then whistles to show the walrus what the noise is.

It seems like this is an impossible command until the adorable whiskered beast puckers up his lips and makes a slobbery tweet.