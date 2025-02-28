What is that? Fisherman catches creepy mystery creature

Murmansk, Russia - Horror lurks in the North Pacific, where fishermen have made a particularly strange catch. But what in the world could the bizarre sea animal be?

Horror lurks in the North Pacific, where fishermen have made a particularly strange catch. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@rfedortsov_official_account

Roman Fedortsov often uses social media to show what he gets up to on board a Russian ocean-going trawler.

Now the sailor has shared spine-chilling footage of a creature with almost square proportions and a menacing face.

Fine blood vessels can be seen under the shimmering purple skin and its mouth is half-open.

Many users commented that they felt reminded of an alien head – or their own face when they wake up in the morning!