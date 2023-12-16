Woman hears strange noise from Christmas tree and is shocked by furry discovery!

Austin, Texas - When she heard a strange noise from her Christmas tree, Brett Ingram went to investigate and couldn't believe what she found.

Brett Ingram was shocked when she found what was hiding in her Christmas tree. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@brettbratt359

Ingram was sitting at her computer one evening when she heard a strange sound coming from the direction of her Christmas tree.

"I heard a little sneeze sound," she told The Dodo.

"I looked over and around the tree a little bit and didn't see anything."

Soon, she heard the noise get louder.

"Then I saw it – a huge, long, naked tail hanging down the back side of my tree," Ingram described.

"My eyes moved up, but I stayed completely still because I wasn't sure what it was yet. I saw a giant, breathing ball of gray fur."