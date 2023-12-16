Woman hears strange noise from Christmas tree and is shocked by furry discovery!
Austin, Texas - When she heard a strange noise from her Christmas tree, Brett Ingram went to investigate and couldn't believe what she found.
Ingram was sitting at her computer one evening when she heard a strange sound coming from the direction of her Christmas tree.
"I heard a little sneeze sound," she told The Dodo.
"I looked over and around the tree a little bit and didn't see anything."
Soon, she heard the noise get louder.
"Then I saw it – a huge, long, naked tail hanging down the back side of my tree," Ingram described.
"My eyes moved up, but I stayed completely still because I wasn't sure what it was yet. I saw a giant, breathing ball of gray fur."
Christmas opossum goes viral on TikTok
"I took a step back, looked at the front of the tree, and saw its adorable face looking right at me," Ingram went on to say.
The Texan was baffled by the creature's presence.
"I have no idea how he got in. I have never had a wild animal in my house before," she said.
Ingram didn't know what to do about her shocking discovery. Ultimately, she decided to call a wildlife specialist, who advised her to remove the opossum from the tree with gloves and carry it outside.
Ingram followed the advice and moved the uninvited guest back outside. She has been raving about the encounter ever since.
"It made my entire month, actually, despite my initial shock," she said. "I will never forget Christmas 2023."
TikTokers are equally in love with the festive opossum, with Ingram's videos racking up millions of views on the platform.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@brettbratt359