Zoo celebrates birth of incredibly rare Sumatran tiger cubs!

Cheshire, UK - Two new Sumatran tiger cubs have made their way into the world, a British zoo announced, delighting followers with video footage of the adorable and rare babies!

The Chester zoo's ambush of tigers: Mom Kasarna, papa Dash, and the little ones. © collage: screenshots/Twitter/ Chester Zoo

Chester Zoo shared some special big cat footage and explained that they caught the cubs' first magical moments of life with their hidden camera's.

Per the amazing clip, the baby tigers were born to first-time parents mama Kasarna and papa Dash on January 7. The cute cubs will be named at a later date, and the keepers have yet to determine their sexes.

The zoo's compilation clip shows the moment of birth, as well the growing babies playing with their parents.

There's even an adorable scene of the whole ambush of tigers – Kasarna, papa Dash, and the two younglings – cuddling together. It looks like the two new parents are pretty proud of their young.

The cubs will soon start venturing out of their den as they grow and "gain confidence," according to Chester Zoo.

This is all pretty big news for the animal world, as Sumatran tigers are a critically endangered species. Per the zoo's clip, there are less than 350 of the striped animals left in the wild.