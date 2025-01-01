Book Release Radar: Most anticipated reads of January 2025

2025 is here, and with it comes plenty of exciting book releases from authors like Grady Hendrix and Layne Fargo that you won't want to miss!

By Kelly Christ

2025 is here, and with it comes plenty of exciting book releases that you won't want to miss!

The Perfect Home by Daniel Kenitz

The Perfect Home will be released on January 7. © Simon & Schuster Daniel Kenitz puts a fresh twist on the thriller genre with The Perfect Home, which has been described as a cross between Gone Girl and Fixer Upper. (Yep, you read that right!) The novel follows reality TV sweetheart Dawn Decker, who hosts a hit renovation show with her husband, Wyatt. But when Wyatt's personality takes an unexpected turn, Dawn is forced to flee as her husband paints her as a villain in the public eye. Taylor Swift Taylor Swift look-alike apologizes after fooling fans at Travis Kelce's NFL game Featuring the perspectives of both Wyatt and Dawn, this twisty thriller is sure to kick your 2025 off with a bang! The Perfect Home arrives on January 7.

The Favorites by Layne Fargo

The Favorites will be released on January 14. © Penguin Random House The buzzy sports romance genre is taken for a spin in The Favorites by Layne Fargo! This new release follows the epic love story of skaters Katarina and Heath, who grow from school sweethearts to world champion athletes. After their partnership is shattered by an incident at the Olympics, Katarina and Heath's relationship is thrust back into the spotlight by a new – and unauthorized – documentary. Katarina decides to put an end to the rumors by coming forward with the truth – a decision that will change their lives forever. The Favorites debuts on January 14.

The Really Dead Wives of New Jersey by Astrid Dahl

The Really Dead Wives of New Jersey will be released on January 14. © Simon & Schuster Astrid Dahl puts a bloody twist on the world of Bravo with The Really Dead Wives of New Jersey. Centered around the fictional reality series Garden State Goddesses, the novel begins with a meddling showrunner who introduces her estranged cousin into the world of the show. But the decision that she hopes will revitalize the languishing series backfires, and the ensuing chaos means the darkest of secrets will be laid bare. The Really Dead Wives of New Jersey hits bookstores on January 14.

Witchcraft for Wayward Girls by Grady Hendrix

Witchcraft for Wayward Girls will be released on January 14. © Penguin Random House Horror fans are in for a treat with the latest release from Grady Hendrix. Witchcraft for Wayward Girls follows a pregnant 15-year-old named Fern, who arrives at the Wellwood Home in St. Augustine – a home for young, unwed mothers. All of the girls are expected to deliver their babies, give them up for adoption, and pretend the whole ordeal never happened. But when Fern is given a book about witchcraft by a librarian, the girls realize they may have an opportunity to take their power back. Witchcraft for Wayward Girls arrives on January 14.