Aaron Carter's ex-fiancée calls for second autopsy as suspicions build
Los Angeles, California - Days after Aaron Carter's cause of death was revealed, the late star's ex-fiancée Melanie Martin has demanded a second autopsy and further investigation.
The mother of Aaron Carter's son Prince (1) wants to get a second opinion as she cannot imagine that her ex-fiancé died as a result of drowning due to drug use.
Martin told TMZ that she doubted the alleged circumstances of Aaron's death, adding that she wants a second autopsy done and to have the case thoroughly investigated again.
The fact that her ex was found clothed in the bathtub, she said, seems to point to foul play, as did the small abrasions on Aaron's face.
In order to bring closure and finally find peace of mind, Martin has called for a second autopsy and plans to have Aaron's case thoroughly investigated again by both a private investigator and a medical doctor.
However, Martin is unsure whether she can afford to put all of the above in motion.
Melanie Martin wants to solve Aaron Carter's death on her own terms
At the moment, the 30-year-old model admits she does not have the necessary means to order another autopsy or to hire a private investigator. Still, she wants to do everything in her power to investigate Aaron's death further.
Martin has already gone from door to door in Aaron's neighborhood to obtain recordings from surveillance cameras, and she wants law enforcement to check out various drug dealers from the singer's neighborhood as well as Aaron's housekeeper, who lived with him.
Martin is not alone with her theory, as Aaron's mother Jane Carter also believes her late son's death was suspicious.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/missmelaniemartin, Presley Ann / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP