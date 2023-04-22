Aaron Carter's ex-fiancée calls for second autopsy as suspicions build

Los Angeles, California - Days after Aaron Carter's cause of death was revealed , the late star 's ex-fiancée Melanie Martin has demanded a second autopsy and further investigation.

Aaron Carter's ex-fiancée Melanie Martin (c) has doubts about the circumstances of the late star's death. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/missmelaniemartin, Presley Ann / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The mother of Aaron Carter's son Prince (1) wants to get a second opinion as she cannot imagine that her ex-fiancé died as a result of drowning due to drug use.

Martin told TMZ that she doubted the alleged circumstances of Aaron's death, adding that she wants a second autopsy done and to have the case thoroughly investigated again.

The fact that her ex was found clothed in the bathtub, she said, seems to point to foul play, as did the small abrasions on Aaron's face.

In order to bring closure and finally find peace of mind, Martin has called for a second autopsy and plans to have Aaron's case thoroughly investigated again by both a private investigator and a medical doctor.

However, Martin is unsure whether she can afford to put all of the above in motion.