Aaron Carter's ex-fiancée calls for second autopsy as suspicions build

Days after Aaron Carter's cause of death was revealed, his ex-fiancée Melanie Martin still doubts the circumstances and has demanded a second autopsy.

By Franka Wolf

Los Angeles, California - Days after Aaron Carter's cause of death was revealed, the late star's ex-fiancée Melanie Martin has demanded a second autopsy and further investigation.

Aaron Carter's ex-fiancée Melanie Martin (c) has doubts about the circumstances of the late star's death.
Aaron Carter's ex-fiancée Melanie Martin (c) has doubts about the circumstances of the late star's death.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/missmelaniemartin, Presley Ann / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The mother of Aaron Carter's son Prince (1) wants to get a second opinion as she cannot imagine that her ex-fiancé died as a result of drowning due to drug use.

Martin told TMZ that she doubted the alleged circumstances of Aaron's death, adding that she wants a second autopsy done and to have the case thoroughly investigated again.

The fact that her ex was found clothed in the bathtub, she said, seems to point to foul play, as did the small abrasions on Aaron's face.

Taylor Swift or a UFO? Florida residents capture out-of-this-world mayhem on TikTok
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift or a UFO? Florida residents capture out-of-this-world mayhem on TikTok

In order to bring closure and finally find peace of mind, Martin has called for a second autopsy and plans to have Aaron's case thoroughly investigated again by both a private investigator and a medical doctor.

However, Martin is unsure whether she can afford to put all of the above in motion.

Melanie Martin wants to solve Aaron Carter's death on her own terms

Aaron Carter's (l) mother Jane Carter also believes her son's death was suspicious.
Aaron Carter's (l) mother Jane Carter also believes her son's death was suspicious.  © PRESLEY ANN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

At the moment, the 30-year-old model admits she does not have the necessary means to order another autopsy or to hire a private investigator. Still, she wants to do everything in her power to investigate Aaron's death further.

Martin has already gone from door to door in Aaron's neighborhood to obtain recordings from surveillance cameras, and she wants law enforcement to check out various drug dealers from the singer's neighborhood as well as Aaron's housekeeper, who lived with him.


Martin is not alone with her theory, as Aaron's mother Jane Carter also believes her late son's death was suspicious.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/missmelaniemartin, Presley Ann / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More on Celebrities: