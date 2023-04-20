Aaron Carter's ex-fiancée reveals she's skeptical of his cause of death: "I don't buy it"
Lancaster, California - The tragic death of pop star Aaron Carter shocked fans and his family alike. Now that his official cause of death has been revealed, those closest to him have spoken out.
A little more than five months after the sudden death of the 34-year-old music star, the Los Angeles coroner's office on Tuesday announced his highly anticipated official cause of death.
According to the autopsy report, Carter drowned in his bathtub under the influence of a generic form of Xanax and inhaling the chemical difluoroethane from spray cans of compressed air.
Yet Carter's on-and-off again fiancée Melanie Martin is not convinced. The two are parents to a toddler, Prince, and Martin has since regained custody of him.
"I am not getting the closure I need because I don’t buy it," Martin spilled in a bombshell new interview with the US Sun after the autopsy.
"He was found with clothing on, the coroner told me. How would he have drowned with clothing on?" she wondered. "I still have a lot more questions I would like answered regarding the police investigation."
Martin and Aaron's mother Jane previously claimed that they were told Carter's cause of death couldn't be drowning as they didn't find water in his lungs. Jane Carter publically pleaded his death be investigated as a crime.
It appears Martin is still skeptical even after the official autopsy's release, as she also revealed Carter was "acting strange" right before his death.
Aaron Carter's x-fiancee Melanie Martin doesn't trust autopsy report
In the interview, Martin also said "nothing of the last few days of his life added up to a normal pattern."
"On the Tuesday before his death, I called a welfare check on Aaron when he was driving the RV," she revealed. When police pulled him over, he wasn't found to be under the influence and was cleared.
Due to the incident, she and Carter decided to take a break, and she was "super worried that Aaron would relapse again, since he had a couple of times in recent months."
One week after the birth of their child, Carter and Martin separated, and have had a publically tumultuous relationship.
In September, Carter told the Sun that he had "inhaled compressed air spray from cans and suffered over 100 seizures in the past."
Reports after his death claimed Carter's body was found amongst compressed air cans in his bathroom and bedroom.
Aaron Carter: The rise and fall of a child star
The brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter was found dead in his home in Lancaster, California at the beginning of November. At the time, Nick released a public statement that looked past their "complicated relationship," blaming his death on "mental illness."
Nick later said his little brother's death was "very emotional" and helmed a mental health awareness tribute concert.
Aaron Carter rose to fame as a pop singer in the late '90s and early 2000s when he performed alongside the Backstreet Boys and as a solo artist, with successful hits like Crush On You and Aaron's Party (Come Get It). Later comeback attempts did not prove as successful.
Martin said that shortly before his death,"bad people from his past" had reemerged and tried to relaunch his career.
Cover photo: Collage: Instagram/missmelaniemartin & Presley Ann/Getty Images via AFP