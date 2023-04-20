Aaron Carter's ex-fiancée reveals she's skeptical of his cause of death: "I don't buy it"

Lancaster, California - The tragic death of pop star Aaron Carter shocked fans and his family alike. Now that his official cause of death has been revealed, those closest to him have spoken out.

Aaron Carter had reportedly struggled with mental health issues as well as addiction in the past. © Presley Ann/Getty Images via AFP

A little more than five months after the sudden death of the 34-year-old music star, the Los Angeles coroner's office on Tuesday announced his highly anticipated official cause of death.

According to the autopsy report, Carter drowned in his bathtub under the influence of a generic form of Xanax and inhaling the chemical difluoroethane from spray cans of compressed air.

Yet Carter's on-and-off again fiancée Melanie Martin is not convinced. The two are parents to a toddler, Prince, and Martin has since regained custody of him.

"I am not getting the closure I need because I don’t buy it," Martin spilled in a bombshell new interview with the US Sun after the autopsy.

"He was found with clothing on, the coroner told me. How would he have drowned with clothing on?" she wondered. "I still have a lot more questions I would like answered regarding the police investigation."

Martin and Aaron's mother Jane previously claimed that they were told Carter's cause of death couldn't be drowning as they didn't find water in his lungs. Jane Carter publically pleaded his death be investigated as a crime.

It appears Martin is still skeptical even after the official autopsy's release, as she also revealed Carter was "acting strange" right before his death.