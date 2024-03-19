Aaron Taylor-Johnson emerges as shock favorite in James Bond race!

Los Angeles, California - Is Kick-Ass star Aaron Taylor-Johnson the next 007? According to a bombshell new report, the decision on who will take over the James Bond movie series has finally been made!

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is reportedly tapped to take over the Bond franchise! © Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per The Sun, the 33-year-old Marvel actor has been offered the role following Daniel Craig's emotional departure.

The British tabloid claims that Taylor-Johnson will sign the contract as soon as this week!

"Bond is Aaron's job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back," an insider told the outlet.

EON Productions, which makes 007 films, is said to be preparing to start shooting later this year.



"As far as EON is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement," the source added.



The chatter surrounding who would portray Agent 007 began after Craig ended his 15-year run with the 2021 flick No Time to Die.