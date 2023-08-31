Adele stops Las Vegas concert to break up some fan drama

Las Vegas, Nevada - Singer Adele put on a show for the ages in Las Vegas over the weekend, but it wasn't just her voice that stole the show!

Adele stopped her show in Las Vegas over the weekend to defend a fan (inset) who was being told to sit down while singing along to one of the star's hit songs. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@juanp_lastra & VALERIE MACON / AFP (TAG24 Edit)

An incident occurred during Adele's performance of Water Under the Bridge at her Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace over the weekend.

A fan, who has since been identified as TikTok user @juanp_lastra, was standing up and singing along to the song when another audience member told him to sit down.

Lastra refused, and the other person then started complaining to security.

Adele noticed what was happening and immediately stopped the show.

"Can you stop a minute?" the star can be heard saying in the viral TikTok clip.

"What is going on with that young fan there? He's been bothered so much since I came on for standing up. What’s going on with him? ... What are you doing? Why are you all bothering him?"

She then asked the security guard to leave the fan alone and told the other audience members that they should be enjoying the show, not bothering others.

Being understandably shaken up by the incident, and extremely grateful to the Grammy-award winner for standing up for him, he took to TikTok to share his story.