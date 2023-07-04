Adele says she'll "f**king kill" anyone who throws objects at her

Las Vegas, Nevada - Adele made headlines during her Vegas residency at Caesars Palace when she boldly addressed the issue of objects being thrown on stage.

In a recent viral TikTok, Adele warns fans not to throw things on stage, with a hilarious twist! © VALERIE MACON / AFP (TAG24 Edit)

Just a quick tip: don't make Adele call you out on stage.

In a TikTok video posted over the weekend, Adele is seen talking to the crowd at one of her Las Vegas residency shows about "show etiquette."

With recent incidents of fans throwing objects including phones, bracelets, and ashes on stage, the Grammy-winning star took a moment to offer a little warning to the night's audience.

"Throwing s**t on stage, have you seen this?" Adele asks the crowd.



She continued, "I f**king dare you. I dare you throw something at me. I'll f**king kill you!" before launching an item into the audience using a T-shirt launcher.

The 35-year-old artist's message is clear: respect her performances or face the consequences.