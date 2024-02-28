Adele's Vegas residency hit by latest major setback as she delivers bad news to fans

Las Vegas, Nevada - Adele has some sad news to share: per doctors orders, she has to postpone all of her Las Vegas residency shows in March!

Adele forced to postpone all her Vegas show dates in March due to sickness. © AFP/Valerie Macon

The singer made the announcement on social media Tuesday night.

"Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency," she said.



The Someone Like You singer explained that she initially got sick following her November shows in Vegas and caught another bug before she could fully recover.

"Unfortunately it's all taken a toll on my voice," she added. "And so on Doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly."

"I love you, I’ll miss you like mad and I’m sorry for the inconvenience x."

Adele's team is already working on new dates to replace the 10 weekend shows in March at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.