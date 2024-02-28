Adele's Vegas residency hit by latest major setback as she delivers bad news to fans
Las Vegas, Nevada - Adele has some sad news to share: per doctors orders, she has to postpone all of her Las Vegas residency shows in March!
The singer made the announcement on social media Tuesday night.
"Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency," she said.
The Someone Like You singer explained that she initially got sick following her November shows in Vegas and caught another bug before she could fully recover.
"Unfortunately it's all taken a toll on my voice," she added. "And so on Doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly."
"I love you, I’ll miss you like mad and I’m sorry for the inconvenience x."
Adele's team is already working on new dates to replace the 10 weekend shows in March at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
Adele's Vegas residency has been fraught with postponements
Adele's Vegas residency has been plagued by postponements and bad luck. It all got off to a bad start in 2022, when the first show had to be put off indefinitely while her team recovered from Covid-19.
There were also rumors of personal issues affecting the preparations.
The artist has a lot on her plate for 2024, with a summer tour in Europe coming up.
Hopefully, Adele will be back belting out tunes soon!
Cover photo: AFP/Valerie Macon