Has Adele secretly tied the knot with boyfriend Rich Paul?

Las Vegas, Nevada - Adele has fans buzzing about a potential secret wedding after she referred to boyfriend Rich Paul as her "husband" during a recent concert.

Adele called Rich Paul her "husband" during a concert in Las Vegas on Saturday, fueling speculation that the couple secretly wed. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 35-year-old singer hit the stage for another show in Las Vegas, where one passionate fan jokingly proposed to her.

"You can't marry me. I'm straight, my love, and my husband's here tonight," Adele said in reply, per a fan-captured TikTok video.

"No, I don't want to try! I'm with Rich," she added.

The Rolling in the Deep artist began dating Rich Paul in 2021, and in 2022, she denied rumors of an engagement after a new diamond ring sparked fan speculation.

The "husband" label certainly suggests that the pair may have wed in secret, but Adele did joke last year that she "might as well be married" as she's so happy in the relationship.

Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki from 2018 to 2021. The former spouses share a 10-year-old son named Angelo.