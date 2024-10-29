Posthumous Liam Payne music release delayed: "The family as a whole comes first"

London, UK - Before his tragic death, Liam Payne worked with producer and songwriter Sam Pounds on new music. Now, fans will soon have the chance to hear what the former One Direction star was working on.

Liam Payne's first posthumous single will be released on Friday. © Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Nearly two weeks after Payne's sudden passing at age 31, Pounds has announced that their joint single called Do No Wrong will debut on Friday, November 1.

The Grammy-winning music producer also unveiled the song's cover art, which depicts a broken heart and a male figure with large angel wings.

"I pray that this will be a blessing to the world like Liam has always dreamed," Pounds wrote via X on Monday.

"I pray angels will comfort you all everyday while listening."

Pounds added that he also hoped that the song would be a "blessing" for the late musician's seven-year-old son, Bear, and the rest of his family.

Payne died on October 16 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in the Argentinian capital, Buenos Aires.

Fans around the world have held vigils to mourn the British musician, while his former bandmates – Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan – have all shared emotional tributes in his honor via social media.