Alec Baldwin was out of control on Rust set, prosecutor says, as details of bizarre behavior emerge

Santa Fe, New Mexico - Alec Baldwin had "no control" over himself on the set of Rust, according to the prosecutor who charged him with manslaughter in the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The star was holding a Colt .45 during the preparation of a scene in the budget Western Rust when it went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.



Baldwin is set to go on trial in New Mexico in July for involuntary manslaughter, a charge he denies.

In a court filing released Monday, prosecutor Kari Morrissey sketched the outlines of what the jury might hear, including how Baldwin's allegedly unpredictable behavior contributed to the tragedy, and how he kept changing his story in its aftermath.

"Mr. Baldwin was frequently screaming and cursing at himself, at crew members, or at no one and not for any particular reason," Morrissey wrote.

"To watch Mr. Baldwin's conduct on the set of 'Rust' is to witness a man who has absolutely no control of his own emotions and absolutely no concern for how his conduct affects those around him."

"Witnesses have testified that it was this exact conduct that contributed to safety compromises on set."