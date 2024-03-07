Will Alec Baldwin also face guilty verdict in his Rust shooting trial?
Santa Fe, New Mexico - Following armorer Hannah Gutierrez's guilty verdict over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, what does this mean for actor Alec Baldwin?
On Wednesday, jurors in New Mexico convicted the weapons supervisor of involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 fatal shooting of Hutchins on the set of Baldwin's Western movie Rust.
Now, the attention has turned to the 65-year-old 30 Rock star whose trial has been set for this July.
Baldwin was pointing the gun at the late cinematographer during a rehearsal when it went off, killing her and injuring director Joel Souza.
The Mission Impossible star has been charged twice in Hutchins' death and has pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge.
But does the latest verdict mean that Baldwin could also face prison time?
Social media sounds off on verdict in Rust shooting trial
Baldwin's first involuntary manslaughter charge was dropped in April 2023.
Yet he was indicted again in January, with the grand jury arguing that the Beetlejuice star caused Hutchins' death either by negligence or "total disregard or indifference" for safety.
If Baldwin is found guilty, he faces up to 18 months in prison.
In the wake of Gutierrez's guilty verdict, it's not looking too good for the Oscar-nominated star, despite his insistence that he didn't "pull the trigger."
Meanwhile, fans have sounded off on social media over the latest verdict with many believing that Baldwin's trial will go down similarly.
Cover photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP