Will Alec Baldwin also face guilty verdict in his Rust shooting trial?

Santa Fe, New Mexico - Following armorer Hannah Gutierrez's guilty verdict over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, what does this mean for actor Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin is due to go to trial in July over the fatal shooting on the set of his movie, Rust. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, jurors in New Mexico convicted the weapons supervisor of involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 fatal shooting of Hutchins on the set of Baldwin's Western movie Rust.

Now, the attention has turned to the 65-year-old 30 Rock star whose trial has been set for this July.

Baldwin was pointing the gun at the late cinematographer during a rehearsal when it went off, killing her and injuring director Joel Souza.

The Mission Impossible star has been charged twice in Hutchins' death and has pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge.

But does the latest verdict mean that Baldwin could also face prison time?