Alec Baldwin's lawyers launch stinging accusations in Rust trial filing: "Enough is enough"

Santa Fe, New Mexico - Alec Baldwin's lawyers have asked a judge to dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against the star , accusing prosecutors of "violating nearly every rule in the book" in acquiring the indictment.

Among the claims are that state prosecutors violated court orders by disclosing information to the media, and gave the grand jury instruction on involuntary manslaughter that "unfairly stacked the deck against Baldwin."



"Enough is enough," the lawyers said.

Baldwin was re-charged with involuntary manslaughter in January this year, and is set to face a trial scheduled in July, in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

He is accused of involuntary manslaughter after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of his film, Rust, in October 2021 after a prop gun held by Baldwin went off.

"This is an abuse of the system, and an abuse of an innocent person whose rights have been trampled to the extreme. The court should dismiss the indictment."