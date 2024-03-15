Alec Baldwin's lawyers launch stinging accusations in Rust trial filing: "Enough is enough"
Santa Fe, New Mexico - Alec Baldwin's lawyers have asked a judge to dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against the star, accusing prosecutors of "violating nearly every rule in the book" in acquiring the indictment.
Among the claims are that state prosecutors violated court orders by disclosing information to the media, and gave the grand jury instruction on involuntary manslaughter that "unfairly stacked the deck against Baldwin."
"Enough is enough," the lawyers said.
Baldwin was re-charged with involuntary manslaughter in January this year, and is set to face a trial scheduled in July, in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
He is accused of involuntary manslaughter after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of his film, Rust, in October 2021 after a prop gun held by Baldwin went off.
"This is an abuse of the system, and an abuse of an innocent person whose rights have been trampled to the extreme. The court should dismiss the indictment."
Baldwin "dragged through cesspool"
The motion also claimed that the prosecution "unlawfully deprived" the grand jury of evidence that was favorable to Baldwin, which included a failure to make Baldwin's witnesses "available to testify."
It added that prosecutors had "publicly dragged Baldwin through the cesspool created by their improprieties, without any regard for the fact that serious criminal charges have been hanging over his head for two-and-a-half years."
Special prosecutor Kari Morrissey told the PA news agency: "We will only respond in court pleadings and have 14 days from tomorrow to file our response."
The motion to dismiss comes days after Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter after a two-week trial.
Cover photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP