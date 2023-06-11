Chris Hemsworth faces a major health shock that turns his whole life upside down

Byron Bay, Australia - Thor star Chris Hemsworth does a lot to keep fit and healthy. But maintaining one's physical fitness can't always protect against disease, as he recently learned.

Chris Hemsworth rose to fame by playing the role of the action hero Thor. © IMAGO/Mary Evans

Lots of exercise and a healthy, balanced diet is usually the key to staying fit. After all, nothing comes from nothing. The Australian actor obviously takes this to heart as well, as you can see on his Instagram channel.

He and his wife Elsa have always maintained a healthy lifestyle hare pictures and videos of their activities.

However, a few months ago he and his family received bad news. In a recent interview with Fitbook, the Thor actor recently revealed he's at high risk of developing Alzheimer's disease one day.

This is due to the gene APOE4, of which the 39-year-old carries two copies, a variant of apolipoprotein E, which is the largest known genetic risk factor for the disease.

In simplified terms, this means that the risk of developing Alzheimer's in the father of a daughter and two sons is up to 15 times higher than in people who do not carry the gene.

According to the report, Hemsworth learned this last fall during the filming of the documentary series, Limitless. Although this was initially a shock, the gene doesn't guarantee Hemsworth will contract this form of dementia.