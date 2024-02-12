Angel Reese amps up pregame style with lavish designer look

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - After flaunting her latest fashion finds, Angel Reese decided to crank it up a notch on the pregame red carpet.

Angel Reese captivated the internet with her pregame ensemble against Alabama, adorned in a lavish Chanel outfit from head to toe. © Collage: Screenshot / X / AngelReese10

On Monday, the 21-year-old LSU star dazzled Twitter with her pregame fit against Alabama, decked out in Chanel from head to toe, earning herself the nickname "Lil Miss CC."



Sporting Chanel shades, sneakers, earrings, and a timeless lambskin quilted purse, Reese was the epitome of chic – but she didn't stop there!

The college athlete paired these luxurious accessories with a cool black leather jacket and classic gray sweats for that perfect balance of casual glam.

Fans couldn't get enough of her effortlessly stylish look, showering the hooper with compliments left, right, and center!

"alexa play chanel by young thug," Oregon hooper Endyia Rogers said.

"CC Barbie doll," another fan wrote, a nod to Reese's famous "Bayou Barbie" nickname.

"some chill shihhh," one fan commented.

It's safe to say Reese knocked it out of the park yet again with her chilled-out Chanel vibes!