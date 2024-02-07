Angel Reese has fans in a tizzy over lavish Chanel haul!
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU basketball star Angel Reese isn't just making waves on the court! This athlete-turned-influencer has been turning some heads on social media with her amazing off-court fashion game.
In a recent TikTok post, the hooper gave fans a sneak peek into her latest Chanel haul – and let's just say that jaws dropped!
Thanks to her jet-setting friend Amiri, who made a pit stop in Dubai, Reese scored big time with a stunning blue and white Chanel beanie, dazzling diamond earrings, and a pair of sleek black and white sneakers.
Reese's followers couldn't contain their excitement over the luxury accessories!
"opening Chanel like it’s Nike is crazyyyy," a fan joked, referencing how the hooper ripped open and casually threw around expensive designer boxes during the unboxing.
"I’m really here for the vlogs make a YouTube girly," another said.
"we need you to style all this ASAP," one commenter added.
Angel Reese has been dominating the fashion scene with her pre-game looks. But will her next social media look be dripping in Chanel, courtesy of bestie Amiri?
Fans will just have to wait and see!
Angel Reese will hit the court on Thursday against Vanderbilt at 9 PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@angelreese10 & Screenshot/TikTok/@angelreese10