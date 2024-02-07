Angel Reese has fans in a tizzy over lavish Chanel haul!

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU basketball star Angel Reese isn't just making waves on the court! This athlete -turned- influencer has been turning some heads on social media with her amazing off-court fashion game.

In a recent TikTok post, the hooper gave fans a sneak peek into her latest Chanel haul – and let's just say that jaws dropped!



Thanks to her jet-setting friend Amiri, who made a pit stop in Dubai, Reese scored big time with a stunning blue and white Chanel beanie, dazzling diamond earrings, and a pair of sleek black and white sneakers.

Reese's followers couldn't contain their excitement over the luxury accessories!

"opening Chanel like it’s Nike is crazyyyy," a fan joked, referencing how the hooper ripped open and casually threw around expensive designer boxes during the unboxing.

"I’m really here for the vlogs make a YouTube girly," another said.

"we need you to style all this ASAP," one commenter added.

Angel Reese has been dominating the fashion scene with her pre-game looks. But will her next social media look be dripping in Chanel, courtesy of bestie Amiri?

Fans will just have to wait and see!