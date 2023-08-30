Angel Reese and "the girlsss" stunt on fans in epic viral TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - When it comes to LSU basketball player Angel Reese , there's one sure thing: she will always be surrounded by a group of strong and influential women!

LSU basketball player Angel Reese (r.) continues to be in the company of resilient and impactful women, as demonstrated in her recent TikTok video. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@angelreese10

LSU's Angel Reese is all about women's empowerment!

Earlier this spring, the basketball sensation launched the Angel Reese Foundation to help provide opportunities for young girls in sports.

Recently, her foundation made an astounding contribution to cover the tuition of one lucky girl's basketball player for the season!

In her latest TikTok from Wednesday, Reese is showing female empowerment once again with a video of her all-girl clique all dolled up.

Reese fans lit up the comments of the TikTok video, showing support and love for Angel's video with her friend group.