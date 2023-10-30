Angel Reese becomes hit costume for Halloween
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - While there is only one Angel Reese, there will be many fans dressing up as the star hooper for Halloween!
This Halloween season, the NCAA has become a hit choice for hoops fans looking to create eye-catching costumes.
Across the internet, the LSU athlete's devoted fans are proudly strutting their Angel Reese-inspired outfits, and the basketball sensation herself has been actively reposting these fan creations!
"aww i love yall dressing up as me for Halloween. keep sending me and tagging me!!!" she wrote on her Instagram story.
The costumes are spreading like wildfire all over social media, captivating basketball lovers across generations, much like the star player herself, as fans of all ages dress up as Reese.
This season, Reese, along with Paige Bueckers of UConn and Caitlin Clark of Iowa, will headline the women's NCAA hoops season as some of the biggest players to watch on the court.
Last year, Angel broke the NCAA record with 34 double-doubles in a single season en route to helping LSU win their first-ever women's basketball NCAA title.
Reese will open her final NCAA hoops season on Monday, November 6 against Colorado.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / beautifulnblessed2 & AngelReese10