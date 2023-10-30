Angel Reese becomes hit costume for Halloween

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - While there is only one Angel Reese , there will be many fans dressing up as the star hooper for Halloween!

Many Angel Reese (r) fans paid tribute to the LSU basketball star with their Halloween costumes this year. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / beautifulnblessed2 & AngelReese10

This Halloween season, the NCAA has become a hit choice for hoops fans looking to create eye-catching costumes.

Across the internet, the LSU athlete's devoted fans are proudly strutting their Angel Reese-inspired outfits, and the basketball sensation herself has been actively reposting these fan creations!

"aww i love yall dressing up as me for Halloween. keep sending me and tagging me!!!" she wrote on her Instagram story.

The costumes are spreading like wildfire all over social media, captivating basketball lovers across generations, much like the star player herself, as fans of all ages dress up as Reese.