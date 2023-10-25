Angel Reese wows fans with Halloween fits in viral TikTok
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - If you're still looking for a Halloween costume, look no further than Angel Reese's latest viral TikTok video!
With Halloweekend just around the corner, Reese has shared the inside scoop on the trendiest costumes in town.
As a brand ambassador for the social media favorite Fashion Nova, the hooper has teamed up with the apparel brand to showcase the latest and greatest costumes available.
Whether you're feeling like a sassy cowgirl, a playful joker, a serious state trooper, a devout praying nun, or even Lola Bunny from the Space Jam universe, Reese has got her fans excited to reach for their credit cards and snag those last-minute Halloween ensembles!
"Last change [chance] to get your @FashionNova costumes!" she captioned Tuesday's viral post.
Angel Reese shows off trendy Halloween costumes
Reese had an abundance of adorable Halloween costume options to pick from for the upcoming weekend filled with festive costumes, and now, her fans do, too!
"First n last one eattt," one fan commented.
"The 3 and last one is cute," another wrote.
"Lola Bunny and tell Cam to be Bugs," another fan suggested as a costume idea for Reese and her boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher.
With so many great costumes to choose from, which would you like to see Angel Reese rock this weekend?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Angelreese10