Angel Reese clapback has fans going nuts over her trash-talking tricks

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - When treading around Angel Reese , you better "watch your mouth!"

Angel Reese had fans in a frenzy on TikTok after she went viral for her trash talk against the Tennessee Volunteers over the weekend. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

Over the weekend, college basketball star Angel Reese went viral for her trash talking while playing against the Tennessee Volunteers.

While shooting from the free throw line, Reese was captured clapping back at a Vols player saying, "How many points you got? F**k wrong with you."

Many fans were living for the LSU player's comments, as they reverberated through the internet.

On Monday, fans seemingly couldn't get enough of Reese's weekend words after she posted a TikTok seemingly clapping back at naysayers.

Mouthing a line from rapper Nicki Minaj, she lip-synched, "Umm if you don't like me that's fine, but you know, watch your mouth."

The video garnered over a million views, with fans echoing Reese's sentiments from the weekend's game against Tennessee.