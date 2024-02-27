Angel Reese clapback has fans going nuts over her trash-talking tricks
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - When treading around Angel Reese, you better "watch your mouth!"
Over the weekend, college basketball star Angel Reese went viral for her trash talking while playing against the Tennessee Volunteers.
While shooting from the free throw line, Reese was captured clapping back at a Vols player saying, "How many points you got? F**k wrong with you."
Many fans were living for the LSU player's comments, as they reverberated through the internet.
On Monday, fans seemingly couldn't get enough of Reese's weekend words after she posted a TikTok seemingly clapping back at naysayers.
Mouthing a line from rapper Nicki Minaj, she lip-synched, "Umm if you don't like me that's fine, but you know, watch your mouth."
The video garnered over a million views, with fans echoing Reese's sentiments from the weekend's game against Tennessee.
Is Angel Reese becoming known for trash talking?
Angel Reese has gained a reputation for her bold and distrinctive trash-talking on the court. And commenters took to her latest TikTok to hype her up.
"How many points you got?" one fan said, mimicking Reese's trash talk.
"You can’t be talking to me," another joked.
"Who else just seen that video," another fan wrote.
Angel Reese will bring her skills – and perhaps her trash-talking – to the court next when LSU faces off against Georgia on Thursday at 9 PM ET, playing away.
