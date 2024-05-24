Angel Reese claps back at Charles Barkley's controversial WNBA comments
Chicago, Illinois - Angel Reese, the Chicago Sky's rising star, didn't hold back after her team's impressive win over the New York Liberty.
Following the victory, Reese posted a fiery message on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "and that's on getting a WIN in a packed area not just cause of one player on our charter flight."
The post has since been deleted, but it was on the internet long enough for fans to be able to screenshot the post.
The post appears to be a direct response to NBA legend Charles Barkley's recent comments about WNBA star Caitlin Clark.
During Inside the NBA on Wednesday, Barkley addressed the critics of Clark, who has been a significant draw for the league.
"You women out there, y'all petty, man," Barkley remarked. "Y'all petty girls. I expect men to be petty because we're the most insecure group in the world. Y'all should be thanking [Clark] for getting y'all a** private charters."
Reese's message came after a stellar performance against the Liberty, where she tallied 13 points, nine rebounds, and an assist, helping her team secure a vital win.
Angel Reese pushes to recognize collective contributions
Her post not only celebrated the victory but also subtly refuted Barkley's claim, emphasizing the collective effort and talent within her team rather than attributing their success to any single player.
The former LSU star's response highlights her pride in her team's achievements and underscores the importance of recognizing the collective contributions of all players.
As the WNBA continues to grow, players like Reese are proving that the league's success is built on teamwork, skill, and dedication – not just the popularity of a single player.
Barkley's comments may have sparked a debate, but Reese's actions and words are a powerful reminder of the strength and unity within women's basketball.
