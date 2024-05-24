Angel Reese claps back at Charles Barkley's controversial WNBA comments

Chicago, Illinois - Angel Reese , the Chicago Sky's rising star, didn't hold back after her team's impressive win over the New York Liberty.

Following the victory, Reese posted a fiery message on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "and that's on getting a WIN in a packed area not just cause of one player on our charter flight."



The post has since been deleted, but it was on the internet long enough for fans to be able to screenshot the post.

The post appears to be a direct response to NBA legend Charles Barkley's recent comments about WNBA star Caitlin Clark.



During Inside the NBA on Wednesday, Barkley addressed the critics of Clark, who has been a significant draw for the league.

"You women out there, y'all petty, man," Barkley remarked. "Y'all petty girls. I expect men to be petty because we're the most insecure group in the world. Y'all should be thanking [Clark] for getting y'all a** private charters."

Reese's message came after a stellar performance against the Liberty, where she tallied 13 points, nine rebounds, and an assist, helping her team secure a vital win.