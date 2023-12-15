Angel Reese claps back at haters over personal life gossip

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - If you were wondering what's next in Angel Reese 's personal life, stay put! Season 2 is just around the corner.

Angel Reese shared a subtle clap-back at her critics, poking fun at the many comments and headlines written about her this basketball season. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

Angel Reese stands out as one of the most discussed athletes in college sports.

The LSU basketball player consistently grabs headlines, not just for her on-court skills but also for her fashion choices and personal life, which both fans and haters can't seem to stop talking about.

In a classy response to the chatter, Reese recently shared a TikTok on Thursday that subtly threw some snarky shade at those who doubted her.

The video features Reese and her boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher of Florida State basketball, cuddling and flashing big smiles for the cameras, all set to the audio:

"To everyone who watches my life and gossips about it, don't give up. Season 2 is about to come out."