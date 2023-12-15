Angel Reese claps back at haters over personal life gossip
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - If you were wondering what's next in Angel Reese's personal life, stay put! Season 2 is just around the corner.
Angel Reese stands out as one of the most discussed athletes in college sports.
The LSU basketball player consistently grabs headlines, not just for her on-court skills but also for her fashion choices and personal life, which both fans and haters can't seem to stop talking about.
In a classy response to the chatter, Reese recently shared a TikTok on Thursday that subtly threw some snarky shade at those who doubted her.
The video features Reese and her boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher of Florida State basketball, cuddling and flashing big smiles for the cameras, all set to the audio:
"To everyone who watches my life and gossips about it, don't give up. Season 2 is about to come out."
Fans respond to Angel Reese's subtle shade
Angel Reese fans are always quick to defend their favorite hooper, and they didn't back down from doing so after her latest TikTok.
"love their relationship omg," one fan said.
"Audio ate down," another said. "we 'standing on business' auntie," Reese replied.
"Keep doing you!" another fan encouraged.
Angel Reese will suit up on the court next on against Texas on Saturday at noon ET.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10