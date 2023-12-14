Angel Reese sends cryptic message to haters in viral Instagram post

LSU basketball player Angel Reese sent a cryptic message directly to online haters in a post that quickly went viral on Instagram.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - In case you forgot, Angel Reese controls her own destiny!

LSU basketball player Angel Reese has been through quite a whirlwind lately.

The NCAA champion faced an unexpected setback on the court at the beginning of the season, leading to a mysterious 4-game absence.

During this time, rumors spread across the internet suggesting poor grades were the cause. The speculation was spread by her fellow teammates' parents and gained traction on online forums and social media.

Despite the rumors, Reese reassured fans not to believe everything they read online. She also made a triumphant return earlier this month with a stellar performance after her absence, and now has a new message for her supporters.

In a viral Instagram post on Wednesday, Reese shared a cryptic message: "Everyone has a chapter they don’t read out loud. Just remember, this is my world, y’all are just living in it."

Fans react to Angel Reese's cryptic Instagram message

Angel Reese (r.) fans rallied behind her and shared reactions to her cryptic Instagram post.
Angel Reese didn't name-drop anyone, and fans are not exactly sure who or what Reese is referring to in the new post. Butthat didn't stop fans from rallying behind the hooper and sharing their own responses.

"Don’t mind the haters, they still gotta pay for a seat!" one fan commented.

"my favorite player," Reese's boyfriend Florida State hooper Cam'Ron Fletcher wrote.

"Shut out the noise, stay focused, you have bigger fish to fry. You are already cooking so let it burn," another fan encouraged.

Angel Reese and LSU hoops will take to the court next on Sunday against North Western State at 3 PM ET.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Angelreese10

