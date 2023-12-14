Angel Reese sends cryptic message to haters in viral Instagram post

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - In case you forgot, Angel Reese controls her own destiny!

LSU basketball player Angel Reese sent a cryptic message directly to online haters in a post that quickly went viral on Instagram. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Angelreese10

LSU basketball player Angel Reese has been through quite a whirlwind lately.

The NCAA champion faced an unexpected setback on the court at the beginning of the season, leading to a mysterious 4-game absence.

During this time, rumors spread across the internet suggesting poor grades were the cause. The speculation was spread by her fellow teammates' parents and gained traction on online forums and social media.

Despite the rumors, Reese reassured fans not to believe everything they read online. She also made a triumphant return earlier this month with a stellar performance after her absence, and now has a new message for her supporters.

In a viral Instagram post on Wednesday, Reese shared a cryptic message: "Everyone has a chapter they don’t read out loud. Just remember, this is my world, y’all are just living in it."