Angel Reese dedicates sweet TikTok to boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - With the NCAA hoops season underway, there's one thing Angel Reese misses more than anything: her boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher.

Angel Reese (r) dedicated a heartfelt TikTok to her hooper boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher, revealing how much she misses him in the viral post. © College: Screenshot / TikTok / angelreese10

During the offseason, basketball fans saw the deep connection between Reese and Fletcher grow first-hand.

The duo constantly shared glimpses of their love through daily snippets of joint vacations, practice sessions, and proud displays of matching tattoos with each other's names.

However, the demanding nature of their weekly travels during the season keeps Reese and Fletcher apart more than they're together, leading Reese to publicly long for her boo's company.

In a TikTok video that quickly went viral over the weekend, the LSU star dedicated a heartfelt message to her boyfriend saying, "my peace. my outlet. i love you & miss you."

The video, featuring the pair cuddling, garnered nearly 500,000 views and received an outpouring of supportive comments from hundreds of fans.