Angel Reese dedicates sweet TikTok to boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - With the NCAA hoops season underway, there's one thing Angel Reese misses more than anything: her boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher.
During the offseason, basketball fans saw the deep connection between Reese and Fletcher grow first-hand.
The duo constantly shared glimpses of their love through daily snippets of joint vacations, practice sessions, and proud displays of matching tattoos with each other's names.
However, the demanding nature of their weekly travels during the season keeps Reese and Fletcher apart more than they're together, leading Reese to publicly long for her boo's company.
In a TikTok video that quickly went viral over the weekend, the LSU star dedicated a heartfelt message to her boyfriend saying, "my peace. my outlet. i love you & miss you."
The video, featuring the pair cuddling, garnered nearly 500,000 views and received an outpouring of supportive comments from hundreds of fans.
Angel Reese has fans swooning over her newest TikTok
Fans in the comments section couldn't help but gush over Reese and Fletcher's relationship.
"UGHHHHH THIS ISNT FAIRRRR," one fan commented.
"Oh my goodness yall so adorable!!!!" another added.
"Lovveeeee thissssss," another wrote.
Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers are next set to face Kent State on Tuesday at noon ET in Baton Rouge.
Cover photo: College: Screenshot / TikTok / angelreese10