Angel Reese drops huge basketball bombshell in new magazine feature

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - The sports world has only just seen the beginning of Angel Reese' s basketball stardom!

Despite the current surge of fame surrounding her, Angel Reese remains hopeful about her pursuit of a career in the WNBA. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@Glamourmag & Screenshot/Instagram/@AngelReese10

Reese has become well-known as a force to be reckoned with in college basketball after propelling the LSU Tigers to their first-ever NCAA title victory over Iowa last season.

Since the momentous win, the 21-year-old has skyrocketed to unprecedented levels of fame thanks to the NCAA's NIL policy, becoming one of the most sought-after and highest-paid athletes in the nation.

In her most recent honor, Reese was named as one of Glamour Magazine's College Women of the Year.

"When you consider all those who’ve received this honor before me, it’s just a surreal feeling to know I’m now seen as one of the top college athletes," Reese reflected to WNBA legend Lisa Leslie for Glamour Magazine.

Reese went on to express her gratitude for LSU hoops. "I’m truly thankful to LSU for welcoming me and providing such incredible opportunities," she said. "Winning a national championship has been the icing on the cake, and I feel incredibly fortunate."