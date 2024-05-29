Angel Reese gives off Y2K vibes in her latest viral game day fit check

Chicago, Illinois - Basketball superstar and sports influencer Angel Reese just wowed her fans with a new outfit reveal post, and jaws are on the floor.

Angel captioned her Wednesday post "AURA" and tagged her frequent collaborator, the clothing brand Revolve.

The Chicago Sky's newest star rocked super long straight hair with a sleek middle part and a French-tipped manicure.

While she didn't seem to be wearing any jewelry, what looks to be a belly button piercing can be seen shining in the light of the camera.

She strutted her stuff in a brown cropped leather-look jacket and frayed edge denim wrap mini skirt – both by Revolve.

The game day fit was accessorized with a quilted silver metallic Chanel bag that matched her metallic gold open-toed strappy heels by Steve Madden.

As usual, her comments section was overflowing with supporters hyping Angel up!

"Let's goooooooo! THAT GIRL on and off the court!" wrote one user.

Another comment reads "SHE DONT MISS," as a third jokingly added, "Reese no puffs."



Angel must have really been feeling the look since she posted a few more TikToks showing off the outfit!

