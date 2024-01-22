Angel Reese stuns the internet with anime-inspired pregame fashion

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese has made some serious waves with her pregame fashion choices!

Angel Reese has the internet going bonkers after embracing anime-inspired fashion ahead of the SEC conference showdown against Arkansas. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/angelreese10

Following a triumphant 99-68 victory against Arkansas on Sunday, Reese took to Instagram to give fans another look at her latest pregame fit.

In a departure from her usual sexy-diva aesthetic, the college hooper embraced a light and airy anime-inspired fashion style.

Her ensemble featured a Balenciaga shirt layered over a Marineserre bodysuit, complemented by Zara denim shorts, stylish Rick Owens shoes, and accessorized with a ribbed Charles Jeffrey Loverboy crown hat and an H&M animal faux fur bag.

"might run out of captions but never fits!" the LSU athlete captioned the post.

Fans couldn't get enough of their favorite basketball star's fresh and unique look!

"she might tell a joke but never a lie !" one fan hyped.

"Let'em know!!! #BayouBarbie," another added.

"fly girl !" Reese's teammate, Amani Bartlett, wrote.