Angel Reese is unrecognizable with stunning new hair color!
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Miss "keep her hair done" Angel Reese has done and got her hair done once again!
Angel Reese is totally boss when it comes to switching up her look, and her latest move has got her fans losing their minds!
She tossed aside her usual braids and dark, wavy curls for some fierce fiery red tresses that look like something straight out of a fairy tale.
Rocking a half-up, half-down water wave hairstyle, the athlete is slaying the game and showing off her gorgeous looks like never before.
Reese dropped a series of TikTok vids flaunting her hot new hair, and fans can't get enough of her amazing transformation!
"under the seaaa," one fan playfully commented, making a connection to the look's similarity to Halle Bailey's style in the live-action Little Mermaid.
"this is your colooooorrrrr!!!!!" another added.
"This one my fav," a third said.
Will Angel Reese stunt on fans with her new hair and a fire pregame fit when she takes to the court against Auburn on Thursday? We'll all just have to wait and see to find out!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@AngelReese10