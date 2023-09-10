Angel Reese latest TikTok is some real relationship goals content!

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese relationship with Florida State hooper Cam'Ron Fletcher couldn't be going better, and there's plenty of proof of that on her TikTok!

In her most recent social media update, Angel Reese once more put on display her boyfriend's love for her in a viral TikTok that has everyone talking. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Camron / TikTok / AngelReese10

Since going public as a couple, Reese and Fletcher have taken the basketball world by storm, with their mutual affection shining through in every video and pic posted online.

In Angel's most recent update, the LSU basketball player once more showcased the pair's love for each other in a sweet TikTok.

Set to Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby's hit Gorgeous, Fletcher lip-syncs along to the lyrics, "I love staring at my b*** she gorgeous."

All the while, Reese is cuddled up to him and smiling happily.

"he love me real baddddd," the clip is captioned.

As usual, fans showered the athlete couple with compliments.

"angel you deserve thisss, love to see y’all happy," one fan wrote.

"yeah y'all go together real bad," another added.

"I'm jealous fr," a third said.