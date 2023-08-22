Angel Reese reveals hilarious "nightly routine" with boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - If you're ever bouncing off the walls at bedtime, you should totally give Angel Reese 's hilarious nighttime routine a shot!

Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher revealed their hilarious "nightly routine" in a popular TikTok video. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@angelreese10

In a funny TikTok video that quickly went viral, Angel Reese and her boo Cam'Ron Fletcher shared their nightly ritual, which involved shaking their hips to the rhythm of a drumbeat.

In the clip, which has seen over 100,000 views since it was posted on Monday, the college athlete lovebirds were dancing the social media favorite Thotiana dance before heading to bed.

"Nightly routine," Reese wrote on the screen of the video as she panned to her boyfriend, who treated fans to a hilarious solo dance performance.

"The leg moves got me laughing," one fan said about Fletcher's moves.

"angel the best hypeman fr," another fan wrote.

"Soulmates for sure," another fan complimented the two hoopers' relationship.

Since first going public with their romance in June, college sports fans can't get enough of the precious pair.