Angel Reese scores top honor from SEC amid stellar season

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese continues to win big on and off the court!

Angel Reese has secured the 2024 SEC Player of the Year award following a remarkable regular season, where she topped the conference in scoring and rebounds. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Angelreese10

In the words of hip-hop artist DJ Khaled, "Anotha one."

On Tuesday, Reese clinched the SEC Player of the Year title after a standout regular season.

She's been a force to be reckoned with, leading the nation in offensive rebounds and the SEC in scoring, along with notching an impressive 20 double-doubles, including nine consecutive.

The college hooper is the first since Vanderbilt's Wendy Scholtens in 1990 to lead the conference in both rebounds and scoring in multiple seasons.

But she's not the only LSU star making waves, as fellow Tiger Mikaylah Williams snagged the SEC Freshman of the Year award.

Together, the pair became the first since South Carolina in 2015 to earn both the Freshman and Player of the Year awards in the SEC.

LSU, ranked No. 8, is gearing up for the SEC tournament starting Friday as the second seed. They'll face the winner of Thursday's game between seventh-seeded Auburn and No. 10 seed Arkansas.