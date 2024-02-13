Angel Reese proves she's the "It Girl" of college basketball with new post

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU baller Angel Reese is a rare gem, and she's not shy about reminding everyone on Instagram!

LSU's Angel Reese reminded fans of her powerhouse status in a new social media post. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Angelreese10

In a viral Insta carousel shared on Monday, Reese playfully asserted her status, declaring, "ion sing R&B but i'm really H.E.R!"

The nod to the 26-year-old musician was especially significant after her sensational guest appearance in Usher's Super Bowl LVIII halftime show on Sunday.

She accompanied the witty caption with a series of action-packed basketball snapshots, showcasing her undeniable prowess on the court.

This season, Reese has been an unstoppable force, leading LSU's charge to defend their national crown. And let's talk rebounds – Reese has been snatching them up like it's her day job, hitting the incredible milestone of over 1,000 rebounds this season alone!

"Can't find the lie. Period," Overtime Women's Basketball commented on Instagram.

"[Caption] go so hard," one fan said.

"You Hard as s**t sistaaaaaa," another added.