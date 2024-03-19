Angel Reese sends fans alarming message in viral tweets about AI images

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese , the LSU power forward, sparked concern on Tuesday when she shared a message warningfans of alleged AI photos of her.

LSU forward Angel Reese, caused a stir on Tuesday when she shared a message about AI-generated photos of her. © Collage: Screenshot / X / AngelReese10

Reese took to social media to address the situation on Tuesday, tweeting, "Creating fake AI pictures of me is crazy and weird AF!"

She did not provide further details about the images.



In a follow-up message, she expressed her frustration, saying, "Like I know I'm fine & seem to have an appeal to some but I'm literally 21 and yall doing this bs when I would neverrrrrr."

While it remains unclear what specific images Reese is referring to, concerns over AI-generated pornography are on the rise, with celebrities like Taylor Swift among recent targets.

Thankfully, Reese's supportive fan base quickly stood by her side, offering her encouragement.

"Focus on you and lifting up that trophy, let the weirdos be weird fr," one fan encouraged.

"This to shall pass.. Continue to stay humble and trust GOD!! He will protect you from All !!!!" another said.