March Madness fans have dreams of Caitlin Clark v. Angel Reese Final Four rematch dashed
Cleveland, Ohio - With a stacked field in this year's NCAA March Madness tournament, it was almost inevitable that two powerhouse programs would end up seeded in the same region. That's bad news for fans who were hoping to see the Angel Reese v. Caitlin Clark rematch they were craving.
Both LSU and Iowa find themselves in the Albany 2 region, setting the stage for a potential clash.
Unfortunately, this means fans won't get to witness the highly anticipated rematch between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark in the Final Four.
They can only hope to see both teams advance to the Elite Eight, where the two stars could potentially face off for a spot in the next round.
Angel Reese, the reigning SEC Player of the Year, has been a force this season with 23 double-doubles and currently ranks second in the nation in rebounding.
Meanwhile, Clark has been a scoring machine, averaging an impressive 32.3 points per game. The possibility of LSU and Iowa meeting in the Elite Eight adds an exciting twist to the tournament. The Elite Eight games are scheduled for March 31-April 1.
Fans react to LSU and Iowa seeding
The hype is certainly real for this year's March Madness.
"Iowa, UCLA, and LSU are all in the same region prior to the Final Four. Holy mother of women's college hoops," one fan tweeted.
"IOWA AND LSU IN THE SAME BRACKET THE COMMITTEE KNOWS WHAT WE WANT TO SEE," another added.
"Iowa/UCLA/LSU in the same bracket is lowkey insane," one fan said.
On Friday, LSU is set to get things started in the first round of the tournament against Rice, while Iowa will face the winner of Holy Cross vs. UT Martin on Saturday.
Cover photo: MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP