March Madness fans have dreams of Caitlin Clark v. Angel Reese Final Four rematch dashed

Cleveland, Ohio - With a stacked field in this year's NCAA March Madness tournament, it was almost inevitable that two powerhouse programs would end up seeded in the same region. That's bad news for fans who were hoping to see the Angel Reese v. Caitlin Clark rematch they were craving.

LSU and Iowa are both seeded in the Albany 2 region in the March Madness tournament, meaning Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will not meet for a Final Four rematch. © MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Both LSU and Iowa find themselves in the Albany 2 region, setting the stage for a potential clash.



Unfortunately, this means fans won't get to witness the highly anticipated rematch between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark in the Final Four.

They can only hope to see both teams advance to the Elite Eight, where the two stars could potentially face off for a spot in the next round.

Angel Reese, the reigning SEC Player of the Year, has been a force this season with 23 double-doubles and currently ranks second in the nation in rebounding.

Meanwhile, Clark has been a scoring machine, averaging an impressive 32.3 points per game. The possibility of LSU and Iowa meeting in the Elite Eight adds an exciting twist to the tournament. The Elite Eight games are scheduled for March 31-April 1.