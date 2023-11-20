Angel Reese shares Deion Sanders' message amid swirling rumors

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Despite the drama surrounding the star LSU basketball player, Angel Reese appears to be maintaining a positive outlook.

LSU women's basketball standout Angel Reese was notably absent from her team's recent game, made even more suspicious by her recent benching in the second half of a previous victory.

Head coach Kim Mulkey has been tight-lipped about the reasons behind Reese's absence. Rumors on social media suggested that academic issues may have been a factor, however, something supported by online disagreements among the mothers of the LSU women's hoops team.

In response, Reese has shared words from Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on her Instagram Story, echoing a message from Coach Prime.

"Look at me," Sanders said in the video from an August press conference. "What about me would make you think that I care about your opinion of me."

"Your opinion of me is not the opinion that I have of myself. You ain’t make me so you can’t break me. You didn’t build me so you can’t kill me," he added.